Debris separation teams from the Army Corps of Engineers are in northern Guam this weekend, making sure debris is ready for pickup, but there’s quite a lot of improperly sorted debris slowing them down.
“Today we have a crew working on the separation of right of way debris, so what they are basically doing is separating the white goods, the vegetative goods and ... the construction and demolition material. They are putting each into their own pile so when we come around and do the actual pick up of the material the process will be streamlined,” said Todd Turner, debris mission manager with the Army Corps of Engineers.
On Saturday and Sunday, the separation crews were focused in Yigo and Dededo. Debris removal has been done for families who live in Inalåhan, Malesso, Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Humåtak. According to the Joint Information Center, collection efforts will move to Asan-Maina, Barrigada, Talo'fo'fo' and Tamuning this week.
“We are finding quite a bit of ineligible material and so what happens is when the separation crews come through, we set that material aside and that will be picked up by either (the Department of Public Works) or (Guam Environmental Protection Agency), depending on what the material itself is," Turner said. "With that, the illegal dumping of material is slowing us down quite a bit because we are having to sort through and put it to the side for these agencies to pick up."
The Army Corps of Engineers asks the community to refer back to the notices issued for eligible debris and properly sort the materials. The notices are available at village mayors' offices.
“Make sure what you are putting in the (right of way) is eligible for pick up and if it isn’t eligible for pick up, I know places like the Harmon Residential Transfer station is taking those materials and if you could take it to the proper locations such as Harmon, that will help us out tremendously,” he said. "Every hour spent sorting through material is an hour we could be helping the island of Guam.”
There were four separation crews going street to street sorting the debris.
“We are going to keep going as fast as we can. That’s why we have the separation crews. If everything is separated properly, that speeds up the entire process,” he said.
Furniture allowed
Items not eligible for pick up include bicycles, televisions, computers, computer monitors, cars or car parts, household waste and hazardous waste.
Mattresses, box springs and furniture will be collected.
Turner said that pick-up crews will arrive roughly three to four days after separation crews are done. According to Turner, residents can add to the piles after the separation crews are done in an area.
“Once they are already sorted, as long as the pick-up crews have not been through the village, you can add to them. We ask that you add to the proper piles, again for efficiency,” he said.
Separation crews will make only one pass through the 19 villages, which means if you see a separation crew in your village, he said, “it’s probably a good idea to get your stuff out there.”
An online map is available for residents to find out where crews are working. A link is available on fema.gov.