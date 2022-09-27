Several organizations held tree planting events over a five-week period to combat the island's growing soil erosion issue in the villages of Piti, Malesso', and Inalåhan, putting approximately 2,700 new tree saplings into the ground.
The island's environment, like its reefs and sea life, has been negatively affected as a result of bad land use practices and intense weather patterns, conservation officials have shared. These planting efforts will help prevent water contamination, rapid land erosion, and subsequent sedimentation on Guam's downstream coral reefs, according to a press release from the Guam Department of Agriculture.
Dusit Thani
There were 80 fruit tree seedlings planted on Sept. 20 by about 40 Dusit Thani Guam Resort employees at Port Beach in Piti, near the Port Authority of Guam, the hotel announced in a news release.
Participants planted fruit trees in the upper courtyard to welcome guests at the entrance, with the guidance of the Guam Department of Agriculture.
In order to reduce ongoing erosion, beach species were planted near the shoreline and native trees were planted in the lower courtyard, which is prone to flooding issues.
The Employee Engagement Committee of Dusit Guam continues to plan more local outreach projects that will help benefit the tourism industry as well as the future of our island community, the hotel stated.
Forestry division
Meanwhile, on Sept. 17, 204 volunteers gathered at the As Gadao reforestation site in Malesso' for another planting event hosted by the local Department of Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resources Division, also known as the FSRD.
Volunteers planted Acacia trees to aid in the transformation of As Gadao into a more healthy jungle, rich in beneficial microorganisms and nutrients. The FSRD staff prepared the sites and planted 1,000 acacia saplings before the event, bringing the total number of saplings planted in the area to 2,400.
The University of Guam AmeriCorps, John F. Kennedy High School, Simon Sanchez High School, Father Duenas Memorial School, Academy of Our Lady of Guam, UOG students, Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited, among others attended the event, the department stated.
“Our work here at the Manell conservation site is important to minimize erosion from our heavy rains, reforest badland areas, give our native trees a chance to grow in healthier soils, and provide more future habitat for our birds,” said FSRD crew leader, Johnny M. San Nicolas. “Planting acacia does that for us and it’s important that our community, especially the kids, come out to learn about that and we’re thankful for their help in accomplishing our goals to reforest these badland areas. When we grow trees at the ridges of our island, it minimizes erosion all the way down to our reefs."
University of Guam
Finally, the Guam Restoration of Watersheds, or GROW, held their event on Aug. 20 at the Ugum restoration site in Inalåhan.
Guam Green Growth, known as G3, and the UOG's Sea Grant program collaborated to plant 200 trees. More than 70 UOG and Bank of Hawai'i volunteers assisted with the planting.
This event was made possible by the BOH Foundation’s donation of $10,000 to the GROW initiative through the UOG Endowment Foundation.
“It is important for BOH to invest into the communities that have brought us to where we are today,” stated Momi Akimseu, the president of BOH Foundation. “So, in celebration of our 125th anniversary, we are investing and working with local community organizations – like the University of Guam’s (GROW initiative) – to plant trees to restore and protect the natural resources and beauty of our island homes.”
The GROW team will do site maintenance visits to control any competing weeds or invasive species and will fertilize the trees quarterly.
In addition, each tree will be connected to a GPS device, as each volunteer will be able to track and monitor the trees’ progress and witness their lasting positive environmental contribution.
The goal of each tree planting event is to gather volunteers to lend a helping hand to help resolve the recurring erosion problem on Guam to protect the watersheds from sedimentation and land erosion.