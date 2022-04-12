Nearly 3,000 certified Filipino voters on Guam can now start casting their vote for the 2022 Philippine national elections, which include choosing the successor for President Rodrigo Duterte.
These certified voters on Guam are among the more than 1.69 million Filipino voters outside of the Philippines.
Overseas Filipino voting is from April 10 to May 9.
On Guam, there are 2,932 names on the certified list of voters released by the Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam. (See list attached on postguam.com)
These certified voters include those who are overseas Filipino workers such as holders of H-1B and H-2B visas, green card holders, students, and those who hold dual citizenship.
Overseas Filipino voters may only vote for president, vice president, senators, and a party-list group in the pandemic-era election.
Certified Filipino voters on Guam and others abroad are the first ones to vote in the high-stakes election, as Filipinos in the Philippines will only cast their votes on election day, May 9.
- Option 1: Personally pick up the ballot packet at the Philippine Consulate General at Suite 601 at the ITC Building in Tamuning from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from April 10 to 17. A government-issued photo ID is required upon claiming the ballot packet.
- Option 2: Wait for the ballot packet to arrive in the mail. All ballot packets left unclaimed after April 17 will be mailed on April 18. All ballot packets will be sent to the addresses provided during registration.
There are also two options to return the accomplished ballots:
Option 1: Mail back the accomplished ballot using the pre-stamped return envelope included in the ballot packet.
Option 2: Personally submit the accomplished ballot by drop box at the Consulate. The Consulate will be open for overseas voting purposes everyday, including weekends and holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Supporters
On Guam, supporters of two leading Philippine presidential candidates – Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. – have organized get-togethers and roadside waves to drum up support for their candidates. Marcos Jr.'s father was the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos who was ousted by the "People Power" revolution decades ago.
Robredo and Marcos Jr. are the frontrunners among 10 Philippine presidential candidates that also include world boxing icon and now Sen. Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao, former actor-turned Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, former Philippine National Police chief.
The current president, Duterte, will end his six-year term in June. A Philippine president may only serve for one term, and is ineligible for re-election.
Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte, is running for vice president alongside Marcos Jr.
Robredo's running mate, meanwhile, is Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.
The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam also oversees other jurisdictions, and announced the mailing dates for ballot packets for registered Filipino voters in the following areas:
- Ballot packets for registered Filipino voters on Saipan, Tinian and Rota were mailed on April 10, 2022. There are 5,901 certified Filipino voters on these three islands.
- Ballot packets for registered Filipino voters in Palau will be mailed April 12, 2022. There are 2,056 certified Filipino voters in Palau.