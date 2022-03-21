It looks like the Guam Department of Education will be granted relief from meeting instructional requirements for this school year.
GDOE sought two requests from the 36th Guam Legislature. One seeks to waive service learning hours requirements for graduation. The second request is for exemption from the 180-instructional day mandate due to COVID-19 disruptions to the school year.
In total, 24 school days were missed, but the requests took into account the uncertainty of the pandemic and school closures that may arise as a result. GDOE is seeking reprieve for previously missed days and any future days missed during the remainder of the school year.
GDOE requested that service learning hours be waived for graduating seniors, in light of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented for students in connecting with opportunities in the community. Without the waiver, high school seniors would not be able to graduate and would miss required deadlines for college admission.
GDOE officials have been waiting for word on the requests from Sen. Telena Nelson, Committee on Education chairwoman.
“At this time, the Committee on Education has drafted legislation to waive both the 180 instructional days and service-learning requirements for GDOE public school students,” said Calen Meno, policy analyst for Nelson.
With only two months left in the school year, time is running short, but it appears that GDOE will have to wait a little longer as circumstances are out of the senator's hands.
“Sen. Nelson is still on military leave and our office will not be able to introduce the bills until her return to her senatorial capacity,” Meno said.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez has yet to see the draft legislation.
“However, we look forward to working with Sen. Nelson and the Legislature to address our requests. I think it will be helpful to pass something before the end of the school year,” Fernandez said.
The legislation must be passed by the Legislature to formally waive the statutory mandates on the public school system.
The first request for a waiver to the requirements of the Adequate Education Act was granted in the school year 2019-2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In SY 2020-2021, an extension to that waiver was granted. This is the third time GDOE has requested the waiver.
In the discussion of the latest waiver request, senators questioned GDOE’s learning recovery and educational plans for the next school year. It was noted that they didn’t want waivers to be the go-to remedy in meeting the adequate education requirements in the future.