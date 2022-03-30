War claims application forms will also be available at mayors' offices

World War II claims application forms will also be available at mayors' offices, Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig said.
This will help make it easier for those who want to apply for war reparations, mayors said, after approving the expanded availability of the forms during a recent MCOG special meeting.
Alig, mayor of Piti, said the forms will be delivered to the MCOG office this Wednesday, and mayors will have to pick them up and make them available at their respective offices.
This war compensation program is for claimants who missed the 2018 filing deadline in the 2016 federal law or the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.
The Guam War Claims Processing Center will officially launch and begin accepting applications at the Guam Museum in Hagåtña this Friday, April 1.
Applications will be accepted until March 3, 2023.
Once available, the war applications and instructions will also be available for download at http://doa.guam.gov and at the Guam Museum.
For more information regarding the Guam War Claims program, visit http://doa.guam.gov, email guamwarclaims@doa.guam.gov or contact Guam Museum at (671) 989-4455 or (671) 989-2426.
The reparations mirror amounts and eligibility from a recently completed program handled by the federal government. It would pay:
- $10,000: for those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.
- $12,000: for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.
- $15,000: for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.
- $25,000: for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.