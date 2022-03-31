The application process for families filing war claims begins tomorrow, April 1, at the Guam War Claims Processing Center, at the Guam Museum.
The application filing period closes on March 3, 2023, according to a press release from Adelup.
The Guam War World II Reconciliation Act of 2021, introduced by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. James Moylan, establishes a locally-implemented program to compensate those survivors and descendants who missed the initial deadline for the filing of war claims under federal law.
The sum of $10 million has been appropriated from the general fund to the Guam War Claims Fund to pay certified claims to compensable Guam victims and survivors of compensable Guam decedents as duly adjudicated by the adjudication committee.
“Our Administration championed war reparations three years ago. When the claims of some of our manåmko’ went unanswered, we renewed our efforts to ensure justice is delivered for remaining claimants,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “Hundreds of survivors and descendants will be recognized and compensated for the atrocities they and their families endured. Josh and I stand committed to helping our island and people finally heal from the wound of this generational trauma.”
Residents filing claims can pick up paper copies of the application packets at the Guam Museum and their village mayors’ offices. Online applications are available for download through the Department of Administration’s website at doa.guam.gov.
According to the press release, payments to survivors of compensable Guam decedents shall be made after all payments to compensable Guam victims have been completed, pursuant to Guam Public Law 36-73.
Claim categories:
1) Compensable Guam Decedent: an individual determined under section 1705 to have been a resident of Guam who died as a result of the attack and occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese military forces during World War II or incident to the liberation of Guam by the United States military forces, whose death would have been compensable under the Guam Meritorious Claims act of 1945 if a timely claim had been filed under the terms of such Act.
2) Compensable Guam Victim: an individual who is not deceased as of the date of the enactment of this Act (December 23, 2016) and who is determined under section 1705 to have suffered as a result of the attack and occupation of Guam by the Imperial Japanese military forces, any of the following: a. Rape or severe personal injury (such as loss of a limb, dismemberment, or paralysis) b. Forced labor or personal injury not under subparagraph (such as disfigurement, scarring, or burns); c. Forced march, internment, or hiding to evade internment
To follow up on claim status, claimants may visit justice.gov/fcsc/guam-claims-status or contact the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission at info.FCSC@usdoj.gov or judgement.fund@fiscal.treasury.gov or 866-277-1046.
For more information, visit the DOA website at doa.guam.gov or contact the Guam War Claims Processing Center at 671-989-9277 / 9278 or guamwarclaims@doa.guam.gov.