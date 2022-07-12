Reddish to brown waters along the shoreline between Fujita Beach and Matapang Beach in Tumon Bay sparked concerns from some island residents this weekend, but the Guam Environmental Protection Agency said it could be a natural occurrence.
Guam EPA spokesperson Nic Lee, early Monday, said the agency’s Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services team is looking into the occurrence, but indicated that the appearance of the water may be due to dinoflagellates. Officials later confirmed it was red tide.
“The last reported red tide sighting in Tumon Bay occurred on July 6, 2017. As with this red tide reported in 2017, the red tide reported over the past weekend is not harmful for most people, though individuals with skin allergies may be susceptible to skin and eye irritation if they come into contact with red tide waters,” Guam EPA said in a release.
The phytoplankton usually wash out of the bay with high tides and before they multiply, according to Guam EPA. However, if there are consecutive mornings with low tides, the marine plankton will remain in the northern part of the bay and multiply with adequate nutrient levels.
“Red tide can turn up brown and green, too. Once (Environmental Monitoring completes its) assessment, we can share more. For now, we think it’s just red tide,” Lee told the Guam Daily Post.
"Red tide in the Tumon Bay area is often referred to as the 'Blood of San Vitores,' as waters in the bay appear reddish-brown like blood due to discoloration caused by high concentrations of dinoflagellates in the water," according to Guam EPA's press release.
While Guam EPA believes the water’s appearance may be red tide, but at this point the agency can’t eliminate the possibility that it could also be related to rainwater runoff entering the bay.
“We will put out official word once the program completes their assessment,” Lee said.
The Guam Travel and Tourism Association Board member Monte Mesa said the occurrence is concerning.
"Anything that affects the established marine preserves, especially with run-off, that needs to be mitigated. We've of course had problems with the flooding down in Tumon especially around Matapang Beach, as well as by the police koban, when there's heavy rains it starts to overflow," Mesa said.
There are solutions to preventing rainwater runoff from entering the nearby beaches, Mesa said, adding, "We hope that this administration looks at that to get it repaired." Mesa was referring to an underground catchment system at Matapang Beach.
The catchment system, he said, collapsed more than a decade ago during the Calvo-Tenorio administration.
"There was a proposal to get it repaired but it's waiting for the administration to pull the trigger and get that solved," Mesa said.
A study was conducted on how to mitigate the flooding in the area and as a result, the Calvo-Tenorio administration began cleaning the culverts.
"That's now since been cleaned, but they still need to repair the underground catchment system especially over by Matapang because no more water can go into that area because it's clogged up and it's moving toward the koban where the ponding basin is overfilled," he said.