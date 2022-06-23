The public comment period for the programmatic agreement memo for military family housing at Andersen Air Force Base was extended to July 23 because of technical issues with the website.
The memo focuses on the potential effects for H-279 Military Family Housing. The website was initially not accessible but a glitch has been fixed and the website is fully functional. The H-279 project's plan was completed in 2015. Activities will include demolition of housing, geotechnical predesign work, grading and leveling, installation of new utilities, and the construction of new family housing units.
The memo is available on the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Cultural Information webpage at https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/About-Us/Cultural-Resources-Information/Programmatic- Agreement-Memos-for-Public-Review/. The URL is case sensitive.
Programmatic agreement memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in a consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act.
Interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.
Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights in the Department of Parks and Recreation Office.