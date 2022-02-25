Jollibee, the Philippines' leading fast-food chain known for its crispy fried chicken, will be building its second Guam restaurant at the Agana Shopping Center with a target opening date of early 2023.
A third location could be in Yigo.
Jollibee's current restaurant at Micronesia Mall opened in 2019, and its drive-thru service window has been particularly busy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Franceen Chua, managing director of Heavenly Foods, the franchise holder for Jollibee in Guam, said Thursday the Hagåtña location will have a feature that will be unique among all Jollibee restaurants globally.
That is, it will have two drive-thru service windows instead of one, to complement the dine-in experience.
"Because of the pandemic the past two years, our first store in Micronesia Mall's drive-thru has been huge, and an amazing outlet for us to channel our sales, and so for our Agana Shopping Center location we're going to have a double drive-thru because of the trend we've seen - an increased demand for people who wanted to be safe, who wanted to be in the comfort of their car while ordering," Chua told The Guam Daily Post.
Chua confirmed that construction will begin soon for the Jollibee restaurant in Hagåtña.
It will be built on the same location where Shirley's Coffee Shop once stood. Shirley's Coffee Shop moved back to its original Hagåtña location.
A temporary sign announcing Jollibee is "coming soon" was installed this week in the Agana Shopping Center.
When Jollibee opened at Micronesia Mall in 2019, restaurant officials said Guam will see four more Jollibee restaurant locations in five years but that announcement was made prior to the pandemic.
Chua said they are still looking forward to meeting the goal of multiple restaurants on Guam.
"With everything that's going on, we’re just glad that people still come to Jollibee. There's a future for us to grow here in Guam, and we’re very thankful for our customers for believing in us, and our employees for choosing to be with us. We are here to stay and we’re excited to grow even more," Chua said.
The announcement from Jollibee comes days after Ross Dress for Less retail chain announced the opening of its newest store, at the Agana Shopping Center, on March 5.
Chua said talks with the Agana Shopping Center started a while ago.
At the time, she said, they didn't know that Ross was planning to open a store at the mall.
"It’s amazing. We’re excited that Ross will be at Agana Shopping Center," Chua said, adding that the Hagåtña location will be able to capture customers from the south.
When news broke that Jollibee will be opening another restaurant, social media lit up, with some saying they didn't have to drive all the way to Dededo for Chickenjoy. It's Jollibee's most popular offering - pieces of crispy fried chicken served in buckets or with sides like rice, fries or mashed potatoes. Sweet spaghetti is another popular offering.
Jollibee started in 1975 as an ice cream parlor that evolved into a burger chain and has become the largest Philippine restaurant operator.
As for expanding to the Northern Marianas, Chua said Saipan is a point of interest as well, although there's no immediate plan to build one there.
Amid the pandemic, Jollibee continues its aggressive international expansion plan, and it just recently opened a restaurant in West Malaysia.
It has more than 270 international branches in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, according to its website.