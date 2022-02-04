WestCare Pacific Islands expands mental health services to all island youth

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to our island’s people - physically, financially and mentally.
WestCare Pacific Island saw the need and expanded their mental health services from being geared to school-based mental health to a service for all youth on Guam.
The Ma’lak NaHa’ani or Bright Futures program began in 2019 under a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services grant and was intended to be site-based as an outside agency. The program provides mental health services, crisis intervention and links those in need with the appropriate community partners on island.
“Initially, when we applied for this it was pre-COVID. There were some challenges but we were able to get the grant and be on-site at three specific schools working in close partnership with GDOE,” said Beverly Coleman, Bright Futures clinical program director.
The schools identified were Okkodo High School, Benavente Middle School and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle school.
“The schools were selected as the sites that needed the most support. Just because of the number of disciplinary referrals that were coming in for that school year. So for about 18 months we were able to work closely with school administrators and school counselors at those three schools and try to provide on-site mental health services,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to providing the service.
“As we all know, kids were doing virtual learning for some time. There were about 2,000 students that GDOE couldn’t get into contact with, so there were some obstacles,” she said.
The funding under the grant ran out, but they were able to secure another SAMSHA grant to sustain the program.
“Its the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative Category III, that actually allowed us to expand our scope of services,” she said. “We are now able to expand that and get referrals from anybody in the community, it could be a self-referral, it could be from parents, and our youth serving agencies. It gave us more control over how we would obtain our referrals.”
Under the previous SAMSHA grant the program had limited options for the student referral process.
“We were only able to get referrals from school counselors. So if a student exhibited some kind of concerning behavior, GDOE would go through the process and we would get a referral,” she said.
But now, they are outside of school sites and able to provides services to all island youth.
“We are definitely expanding, so it’s not just focused on the middle school and high school kids in the public school system. We can help kids in all areas even if they attend private schools or charter schools,” she said.
That means organizations or agencies like Sanctuary Inc., Department of Youth Affairs and Child Protective Services can also refer youth for WestCare's youth mental health services.
“As you know, just being an island where the resources are limited we just wanted to offer another option as far as providing the much needed youth mental health services,” Coleman said.
Having worked with youth mental health needs during the pandemic, WestCare was able to gain firsthand insight into the mental health struggles facing island youth.
They discovered that youth were dealing with anxiety, depression, lack of motivation, self-identity issues and grief.
She said that youth who were already experiencing anxiety pre-COVID-19 had a heightened sense of anxiety about returning to school. Some students feared catching the coronavirus.
“We had to work with some kids who at that time just could not even get close to the school grounds. They were not comfortable coming back to school, so just being around the school environment gave them anxiety. We had to really work some of those kids and had to provide telehealth because the school just wasn’t a safe place for them,” Coleman said.
On the opposite side of the spectrum WestCare noted an increase in reports of depression among youth linked to school closures.
“That was really because some kids were highly involved in school. They were involved in activities and student organizations. So when the island first shut down for those months and all of the kids were at home they lacked that and for a lot of the kids that was part of their identity,” she said.
She noted that youth often associate their identities with their peers from whom they seek validation.
“So a lot of kids lost a sense of that and they didn’t know how to navigate through these feelings and how to find other ways to still feel like they were worth something or had validation,” she said.
Separation from peers and lack of socialization was one of the top three stressors noted by Coleman.
“Another thing was a lack of motivation because for some kids being at home and being able to go learn virtually may have worked out for them but in that sense they also didn’t feel that connection to their teachers so it was the motivation that they were struggling with,” she said. “With depression, like I mentioned, it was just being disconnected from their peers and activities they were involved in.”
Some youth also had to deal with the grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19 and how to navigate coming terms with the loss.
She did note that the pandemic did have a bright side in bringing mental health to the forefront of the community.
“The kids really aren’t afraid to ask for help and that was a pretty good thing. I think the more it was talked about the less stigmatized it felt. So the students were kind of more open in asking for help. It's just more of where to go. They didn’t know where to go and who to reach out to,” Coleman said.
During the pandemic WestCare provided mental health services to 30 to 40 kids. However, she noted that the pandemic shutting down schools did limit their reach.
Youth that did receive services were assessed to determine how to address their mental health needs.
“It could have been providing group services, individual counseling as well as group counseling. It was lower than we expected but we knew that it would be just because of the challenges that we were experiencing in the pandemic,” she said.
WestCare did what they could and bulked up on outreach activities to get the word out.
“We were able to communicate a lot more with the faculty and staff at the school in really trying to identify what kids need help and putting ourselves out there,” Coleman said.
The target population for mental health services through WestCare is 11 to 17 years old.
“Anybody can call us and make a referral, then our clinicians will do the screening and assessment and decide if they are eligible for our program and what services we could provide,” she said.
WestCare Pacific Islands can be reached at 671-472-0218 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.