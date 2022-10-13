Breast cancer detection involves a multifaceted approach using advanced technology to minimize the occurrence of false diagnoses and reduce the mental strain placed on patients, according to Dr. Nathaniel Berg, owner and interventional radiologist at Guam Radiology Consultants.
In a tour of the facility, Berg showed The Guam Daily Post how staff go out of their way to ensure patients are comfortable when undergoing screening for breast cancer and it all starts with anonymity.
“People tend to ask questions of each other in the main waiting room, so we thought (breast cancer screening patients) have their own waiting room, so that they can come in and nobody asks, 'What are you here for?’ We think that has been very well received,” Berg said.
After a brief wait in their own designated waiting room, which is a women-only area decked out with breast cancer awareness ribbons, patients are then taken to one of three machines to be screened depending on the medical orders for the visit.
Berg showed The Guam Daily Post the first machine, a Hologic Selenia imaging device.
“These actually take three-dimensional images that allows us to undo the overlap that we sometimes see when breast cancer is only evaluated by mammograms that are in two-dimensions, that just squish (the breast) and the beam comes (from the top, straight down). This takes extra images that allow us to undo that and look from the side and scroll through more like a CAT scan than other regular forms,” he said.
Layers of breast tissue are separated much like peeling the layers of an onion. 3D mammography reduces the need for patient callbacks for additional imagery, according to Berg.
“Which is not only a money-saver, but it reduces women’s concern. Normal anxiety over being told there’s something wrong and they need to come back, we’ve cut that in half with these machines, which is really quite amazing,” he said.
To help ease patient anxiety, the Guam Radiology Consultants employs distractive measures to get the best imagery possible. Overhead, are photographic scenes.
“It's a lot of psychological stuff that we have. This (art on the ceiling) is designed so that they are distracted … and not thinking about it, because if they are thinking about it, women tend to tense up, we get better images if they are relaxed,” he said.
Ultrasound and MRI
In addition to the 3D mammography machine, a high-end breast ultrasound machine is also used to ensure no abnormalities are overlooked.
“There are maybe five different methods used for finding things both initially and for follow-up. One is the woman herself, if she finds thing herself, hopefully, then the health care provider, that person feels for things using their training and experience then you have mammogram, ultrasound and MRI. Each one has its own role. So ultrasound is used to find some things, particularly if we biopsied something and said, 'It’s probably nothing we’ll keep an eye on it,' and use ultrasound to follow-up on it," he said.
But often times if something can’t be seen well through a mammogram then an ultrasound is deployed, such as the case when it comes to dense breast.
“Oftentimes, you’ll see something on a mammogram and find it on the ultrasound, very frequently a mass. But there are some things that we only see on ultrasound and we were unable to detect it on mammography. For example, there’s white tissue that can hide even with our fancy 3D, they're still hidden there and we find it only on ultrasound. Other times some things only show up on MRI … calcification, little white dots, we typically only see them on mammograms. But again … they each find things on their own,” Berg said.
But, not all women will undergo all five methods of detecting breast cancer.
“There are a lot of factors. If a young woman comes in with an abnormality, that they can feel or their health provider feels, if she’s younger than 40 we want to start with an ultrasound because she is not due for a mammogram. If it happens to be a simple cyst, she doesn’t need a mammogram and we can avoid mammography altogether. In most situations with mammograms if everything is clear and (the breast) is not dense and we see everything - then they just get a mammogram,” Berg said.
Women with dense breasts are encouraged to get a mammogram and ultrasound yearly.
“If someone has a strong family history of breast cancer or they're estimated to have a lifetime risk of breast cancer of 20% or more over her life to get breast cancer, then they get a mammogram and an MRI. It's tailored to the individual person,” Berg said.
If an abnormality is found, the next step is a minimally invasive biopsy.
“This is the machine that uses stereotactic biopsy, where a woman lies on this table, her breast fall under here (in a cutout circle) and the woman lies comfortable while listening to music,” Berg said.
Setting a relaxing mood for patients is part of reducing patient anxiety as the machines and procedure can be nerve-wracking for patients.
“I tend to play something like this (Icelandic music), it's nice, calm music and there’s a psychological reason for this,” he said.
But it's not just because Dr. Berg is Icelandic or that he loves it, personally, instead, it helps calm both the doctor and the patient during the procedure.
“It's beautiful music and because they (patients) are not familiar with it, they tend to listen to it and it helps to distract them from what’s happening. So you might find we have lots of pictures of Iceland out there, if we had pictures of palm trees and other things they’d ignore them because they see it every day. But, they don’t hear this. They sit and they are listening to the music and it's very helpful to them because they are listening to the music and not thinking about what the procedure was,” he said.
With a calming mood set, X-ray examinations can begin.
“We take X-rays from three different projections it shows up here (on the screen). I choose the top two that best show the abnormality that we are trying to biopsy. We click on it, it's all digital and then the computer will tell us how high we need to move this device loaded with a biopsy needle, how high we have to move it, how much right or left, how much up or down, and how far in the target is,” Berg said.
'100% successful'
The technology used by Berg was developed by a former army soldier in the field artillery, who became a radiologist and discovered that accuracy could be increased by aiming the needle through multiple pictures shot at different angles.
Often times the biopsy taken is one-tenth of an inch, which is then blown up to ensure the target was acquired.
“We have been 100% successful in getting our targets. The tissue comes out and we know what it looks like on the computer screen. We have a tiny mammogram machine that takes mammograms ... of the tiniest specimens and blows them up so we can see that we got it,” Berg said.
The biopsy is minimally invasive, and, according to Berg, will leave the "tiniest" scar, if one at all.
“It's not comfortable. Nobody says, 'I want to get another one.' Very few women find it to be terribly uncomfortable. The breast is a little bit unpredictable, but some women have more sensitive breasts to touch. Sometimes, it depends on the time of the month for some women. So, some women are a bit more sensitive but very few say, 'This was a terrible procedure,' (others) say, 'This wasn’t so bad,'” Berg said.
Once the biopsy is complete the patient is sent home and an appointment is scheduled a week later for the results.
“We get the result back in six days. Before we had this, we saw something and we couldn’t see it in ultrasound we would have to put a wire in it and then a doctor ... would have to do surgery to take it out,” Berg said. “The period in which a woman comes in for a screening mammogram to when we make a diagnosis is less than 30 days. Our goal is even less but ... a woman should (never) go over 30 days. I would say our goal is to get a woman treatment in 30 days.”
The local advance in biopsy technology has cut down time and more importantly, Berg said, cut down on 80% of surgery needed.