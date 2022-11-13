NAMING PRACTICES: Bernard Punzalan, in partnership with Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru and Genealogy Roots, looked at the historical naming practices used on Guam and the Mariana Islands and the impacts of colonization. Naming norms evolved over time, and were recorded by various figures in history who described the culture on Guam dating back to the 1600s. Jolene Toves/The Guam Daily Post