Witness against Moore wraps up testimony

A man who retold the events of an October 2020 drive-by shooting in Agana Heights, which defendant Nicolas Moore is currently on trial for, has completed his testimony.
Eric Benjamin Salone took the witness stand for what is believed to be the last time in Moore's trial Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.
Salone, who himself pleaded guilty to sitting in the passenger seat of a truck and firing a weapon at multiple men with Moore on the evening of Oct. 15, 2020 in Agana Heights, previously spent 15 hours being questioned by Moore's attorney David Lujan until Judge Alberto Tolentino ordered the questioning stop on the prosecution's argument it was an "exhaustive examination."
The prosecution, however, led now by Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown, had a chance to query Salone one last time about the shooting. Brown attempted to clarify facts that may have been misconstrued during defense questioning.
"When Mr. Lujan was asking you questions over several hours were some of those questions confusing to you or do you understand most of them?" Brown asked Salone.
"There were a lot of confusing questions, yes," Salone replied.
Salone rehashed the events of the shooting once again, and stated he rode with Moore to Agana Heights. Afterward, Moore allegedly threatened a man with a gun, then drove around the village before being confronted by multiple men near a residence, he said.
Salone alleged that upon being confronted he and Moore each fired shots out of the car in the area of the men before Moore sped off and "sounded like he was proud of what just happened."
Afterwards, Salone admitted he gave law enforcement inaccurate information about the shooting but later felt better about telling the truth once he had legal representation.
Throughout Brown's questioning, he showed videos of the area of the shooting and one of his interviews with a federal agent.
Brown completed his questioning of Salone in under an hour and Lujan did not choose to question Salone again, however, said "he would subpoena him" if he needed to.
The day concluded after Salone finished his testimony as three of the witnesses Brown intended to call were issued bench warrants for the inability to show up to trial previously.
Trial continues Tuesday.
After a request made by Lujan, some of the time throughout the trial may be used to allow the jury to view the area of the shooting.
Moore faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession in the shooting trial.