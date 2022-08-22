Witness in shooting trial: 'I didn't want to be there'

Eric Benjamin Salone testified to sitting in the passenger seat of a black Ford F-150 when Nicholas Moore allegedly shot at a group of people in Agana Heights.
"Nick leveled his revolver right in front of my face and shot once," Salone said of the shooting that occurred on Oct. 15, 2020.
Salone appeared as a witness in Moore's trial on Monday afternoon after previously pleading guilty to his involvement as Moore's co-defendant. In exchange for a guilty plea and testimony, Salone's case is expected to be dismissed.
Salone explained he went with Moore, who was a friend at the time, to the Agana Heights gym the night of the shooting to "pick up some pills" and when they arrived, Salone got out of the car.
"Why did you get out?" asked Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan.
"I didn't want to be there," replied Salone who, while on the way to the gym, learned Moore was attempting to rob someone.
Salone then testified he walked to a nearby bus stop and remained there until he heard Moore threatening an individual with a silver .38 caliber revolver, which caused the individual to run away.
Shooting
Salone ran back to the car after hearing Moore's interaction and asked Moore to take him back home multiple times.
Moore, however, according to Salone, had different plans.
"'I'm going to get this motherf-----,'" Salone recalled Moore saying after getting back in the car.
For about the next 10 minutes, Moore drove around Agana Heights looking for the individual who previously ran while Salone said he sat in the passenger seat continuing to ask Moore to take him home.
The two men then arrived at a residence Salone said was in a very dimly lit area, however, he could hear three to four male voices. He added that despite it being dark outside, he was able to see the men carrying what appeared to be metal pipes or machetes.
Salone recalled Moore and the men yelling back and forth for about 30 seconds when he grabbed a gun sitting on the floor of the passenger seat.
"I decided to arm myself ... because I thought we were about to get into a fight," said Salone who added the men were approaching the passenger seat.
Moore and Salone then each fired a shot at the men before quickly driving away.
"He (Moore) thought it was cool, what had just happened," Salone said of Moore who was excited after driving away.
Salone will appear again in court on Tuesday morning to be questioned by Moore's attorney, David Lujan.
Moore is facing charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing firearms.