A witness who testified to being with Nicholas Moore the night of an alleged shooting in Agana Heights was questioned about a text he received from Moore's mother the next day.
For the third day, Eric Benjamin Salone, a Navy sailor who pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and firing a weapon in connection with the Agana Heights shooting case on Oct. 15, 2020, continued testifying in Moore's trial on Wednesday afternoon.
Salone, for the second day in a row, answered questions from Moore's attorney, David Lujan, who inquired about a text Salone received from Moore's mother the day after the shooting.
Lujan had the contents of the text message handwritten on a board for Salone and the jury to see, which showed Moore's mother had asked Salone, "what happened in your own eyes?"
Salone previously testified he told Moore's mother that Moore was defending the men the night of the shooting, however, later said it was a lie.
"Why would you lie?" Lujan asked.
"Because I was covering for Nick," Salone replied.
"You covered for Nick or were you covering for yourself?" Lujan asked
"I was covering for both," Salone replied.
Nature
Following the questions about the text from Moore's mother, Lujan told Salone the fable of the scorpion and the frog. The parable, Lujan recounted, involves a scorpion using a frog to get across a river. Despite the scorpion assuring it wouldn't sting the frog, the attack eventually happens anyway.
The scorpion's explanation for the broken promise is, "It's in my nature" to sting.
Lujan used this fable to give context for his next questions for Salone.
"Isn't it true that, so far, you've demonstrated to us that it is in your nature to lie?" Lujan asked.
"No sir," Salone replied.
"And that it's in your nature to use people?" Lujan asked.
"No sir," Salone replied.
"Especially Nicholas Moore?" Lujan asked.
"I did use Nick throughout our friendship," said Salone who clarified he "enjoyed" but did not "take advantage of" Moore's generosity.
Lujan then asked Salone again about lying to Moore's mother, to which Salone replied Moore instructed him to lie.
"Do you have any proof of this sir?" Lujan asked.
"No," Salone replied.
Moore is on trial for terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession charges connected to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020.
Salone agreed to testify against Moore as part of his plea agreement with the government.