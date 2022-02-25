A 71-year-old woman is Guam’s 322nd COVID-19-related fatality.
She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25, according to the Joint Information Center. The patient was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Feb. 25.
The governor extended condolences to the woman's family on behalf of her family and administration.
“Although we are beginning a slow and gradual relaxing of restrictions, we are not yet free from this pandemic. Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated and boosted. Together, we will beat this virus," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.
Omicron, while said to have milder conditions, has also been highly contagious. This latest surge has seen dozens of deaths. On Jan. 1, the island's COVID-19 related fatalities were at 270.
However, hospitalizations have been relatively low. Even as daily positive cases were confirmed as high as 800 on some days, hospitalizations never reached the three-digits that were seen in the delta-variant-fueled surge in the later part of 2021.
On Friday, the JIC reported 275 new cases and 36 people hospitalized.
Emergency extended
Leon Guerrero, on Friday, signed Executive Order No. 2022-04, relative to rescinding vaccination requirements for establishments, activities, and organized sports and extending the public health emergency.
The public health emergency is extended through April 2.
And effective 6 a.m. Feb. 26, vaccination requirements for staff and patrons of covered establishments, including restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts at shopping establishments, bowling alleys, sporting events, concerts, boat cruises and other establishments and events will be rescinded subject to applicable DPHSS guidance.
Additionally, vaccination requirements established in Executive Order Nos. 2021-19 (Section 1) and 2021-20 (Section 2) for participants and coaches of organized contact sports and competitions, are also rescinded, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance.
Establishments and organizers of sports events and competitions must continue to comply with applicable DPHSS guidance, including restrictions on social gatherings, and requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing, according to the JIC.
Establishments and organizers of sports events and competitions are further encouraged to implement or continue the use of temperature monitoring devices in their facilities, and may impose stricter requirements than provided in DPHSS guidance, subject to local and federal law.
The island's mask mandate for those ages 2 and up is still in effect.
Vaccination clinic
The vaccination clinic currently housed at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will continue through March 2. However, it will be moved to the Guam Community College on March 4.