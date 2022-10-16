The driver of a red Jeep that crashed into Jerry Kitchen will go to trial sooner than expected.
Nakita Theresa Aguon, who was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor in connection to the crash that occurred in February 2021, asserted her right to a speedy trial in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.
Trial was expected to begin in December according to Judge Alberto E. Tolentino, who scheduled a time for the parties to meet next week to finalize the new trial date.
Tolentino added this is Aguon's second time asserting speedy trial. The first was in June before she waived her right in August.
After discussing the assertion, Aguon's attorney, David Lujan, said trial is not expected to take longer than a week.
Aguon was charged in May 2021, a few months after the crash, Post files state.
According to court documents, Aguon was driving when she lost control, hit a curb and crashed her red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.
Prior to the charges being filed, the Guam Police Department had only cited Aguon and had not administered a sobriety test, court documents state.
An internal affairs investigation was launched after the police chief learned a police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was a passenger inside the vehicle that crashed, Post files state.
Surveillance video captured Aguon and her passengers taking seven shots of alcohol each at a bar in Hagåtña prior to the crash, Post files state.