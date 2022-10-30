A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and allegedly admitted to authorities that she “was wrong” after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Guam Police Department officers responded to a report of child abuse around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24, stated a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
The victim, 9, told police that she was assaulted by Narty Billy, 39.
Court documents state that Billy punched the victim’s face multiple times as well as scratched her.
Billy was also accused of throwing the victim to a wall and the floor of a bedroom, according to court documents.
The victim told Billy to stop but she did not, court documents allege.
Officers noted the victim’s injuries, which included redness and swelling to both sides of the victim’s face, eyes and one of her arms.
Court documents state that Billy told police that she “only slapped the victim” and that she “was wrong.”
Billy was charged with child abuse and family violence, both as misdemeanors.