A woman was charged in connection to selling methamphetamine last year.
On March 14, 2022 police officers received information that Beatrice Teresa Espinosa Sablan was selling methamphetamine, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.
The anonymous source that informed the Guam Police Department said they had been buying meth from Sablan before meeting again with officers on April 6, 2022 to explain Sablan "was continuing to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine."
"On that date, arrangements were made via a control call between the (source of information) and the defendant to meet in Agana Heights village. The (source) completed the controlled buy between the defendant and the (source), yielding approximately 26 gross grams of methamphetamine," according to the complaint.
On Tuesday, local and federal task force officers conducted checks of Sablan's residence before meeting with a member of Sablan's family. Arrangements were made to bring Sablan to GPD's Special Investigations Section, leading to Sablan's arrest.
Sablan was charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
Sablan faces a maximum of 23 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General, which also confirmed in its magistrate's summary report that Sablan was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $5,000 cash bail.
Sablan has a prior 2016 felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance, according to the AG's Office.
Other arrests
On Friday, four others — Jun Jun Manalac, 41; Coy Michael Flores, 39; Henry De Guzman, 56; and Francis Gerald Untalan San Nicolas Jr., 29 — also were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
All the defendants were charged following a traffic stop, but San Nicolas' charges also are connected to initially refusing to stop.
San Nicolas eventually stopped in the Barrigada area before allegedly getting out of the car and running away. Officers caught San Nicolas and found meth in a small baggie on his person. A search of his vehicle found a glass pipe and digital scale with methamphetamine residue, according to the charging documents.
San Nicolas was on pre-trial release for a 2022 felony case and there has been an active bench warrant for his arrest since April 2022.