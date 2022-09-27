A woman will spend 10 years in federal prison for her role in a drug smuggling conspiracy that involved paying a retired cop to avoid detection from law enforcement.
Audrey Jean Wolford was sentenced to 120 months in the District Court of Guam Monday morning for the charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride and engaging in monetary transaction with proceeds of specified unlawful activity.
Prosecutor Rosetta San Nicolas initially suggested a 151-month sentence be imposed for bringing "this poison to Guam."
"(Wolford has) traveled to Washington, returned back to the district to meet the drug when it arrived here. The sale of this methamphetamine has enabled her to benefit herself," San Nicolas said of Wolford's involvement in the conspiracy, which lasted from 2013 to 2019.
In addition, San Nicolas referred to Wolford continuing operations while Vincent Rios was in prison and attempting to recruit more individuals for the conspiracy as reasons for a harsher sentence.
Wolford's attorney, Peter Perez, responded by asking the court for an 84-month imprisonment span, however, suggested it should be even lower for her cooperation with the government.
Perez said evidence of Wolford's cooperation was not given to him by the government, which made him only able to argue based on what Wolford told him.
Perez explained Wolford's cooperation included wearing a wire, participating in controlled buys, monitored phone calls and being debriefed by federal agents that Perez believed had led to convictions.
Regardless, Wolford addressed the court and accepted responsibility for her actions.
"There are no excuses. No justification. No apology is good enough for the crimes I committed," Wolford said before indicating she is ready to start a new chapter in her life.
"I'm sorry to the community who were affected by my actions and I'm truly sorry for the harm I caused. If given a chance to make a choice, to make a change in my life, I will not let this opportunity down. I will dedicate a lot of my time in the road to recovery and helping others not make the same mistake I have," she said to Senior Judge Alex Munson before he imposed a 10-year sentence.
Munson also ordered Wolford to participate in a drug treatment program, educational and vocational programs and receive psychological treatment.
Conspiracy
Although she was indicted in 2019, Wolford's case was under seal until she pleaded guilty to charges two years later.
Court documents state Wolford would distribute the drugs to nine individuals who would return with the proceeds of the sale of the meth and store a portion of the proceeds in safety deposit boxes Rios had at two local banks.
Wolford then devised a scheme with federal defendant, Erik Aponik, who was sentenced to eight years for a separate drug case, to launder the money at Aponik's place of work.
Wolford and Aponik also paid retired Guam Police Department officer John "Boom" Mantanona to help them stay undetected from law enforcement. Court documents allege Mantanona would run license plate numbers and ensure it was safe to pick up packages.
Mantanona is awaiting trial for charges connected to influencing a juror in a separate federal drug trial.