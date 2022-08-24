A woman who pleaded guilty to a mailed meth scheme will spend about four more years in prison.
Maria Untalan was sentenced in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday morning for a scheme she participated in with her sister to have 406 grams of pure methamphetamine mailed to Guam in 2019.
Despite prosecuting attorney Rosetta San Nicolas asking for a 63-month sentence which was unopposed by Untalan's attorney, Senior Judge Alex Munson gave her a 65-month sentence.
Munson, however, gave Untalan credit for the 13 months she served at the Department of Corrections which means she will be released from federal prison in about four years. In addition, Munson said Untalan will participate in substance abuse treatment programs while in prison and be on probation for three years upon her release.
Meth
Before being sentenced, Untalan said she never realized how problematic her addiction to methamphetamine was.
"I never realized how deep my problem was until I found myself behind bars," Untalan said.
"I'm so ashamed just to know that I have ruined a lot of lives, especially my two grandchildren that are missing me so dearly now," Untalan said.
Untalan's attorney asked the court if his client could be released prior to her being sent to federal prison to be with her family, but Munson denied the request because of her history of testing positive for drug tests while on release.
According to court documents, Untalan and her sister Veronica Untalan conspired to receive meth mailed to Post Net in upper Tumon in March 2019.
The meth was packaged in bundles of clear plastic further wrapped in electrical tape and rolled in a black towel. The package came from an address in Hawaii, documents state.
Veronica Untalan in 2020 was sentenced to a period of time served after pleading guilty to the charges.