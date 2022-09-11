While the New Beginnings Substance Abuse Program opened its "house" on Friday, Jacqueline Joy Cruz, a client with New Beginnings' in-house residence for women, opened herself up to the community during an interview with The Guam Daily Post.
"My drug of choice is methamphetamine and marijuana. I have been off and on for quite some time, a long time, for 20 years. I just feel like my health is declining and really it's an illusion, with what that world presents,” Cruz said. "It presents itself as, 'Oh, you can do so many things and accomplish so many things.'”
Cruz once worked in the media marketing industry, at the time, she thought the drug helped her.
"I used the drug meth to, what I thought at the time, accomplish great feats. Like, I could set up, do the event, break down and still be around. But it took a lot out of me physically and it would bring me down,” she said.
Cruz learned that while she used, she had suffered a small stroke. Now, she is trying to live a healthier lifestyle which means saying no to drugs.
“Even from marijuana, I always believed that weed was something healthy and it may be so, but, for me personally, I made poor choices so it no longer has that for me. I still know many people that are for marijuana and that’s fine that’s their lifestyle, but for me, I know it's not for me. And meth, definitely, I don’t believe in the use of meth in any form,” she said.
Methamphetamine was developed in 1919, for the Japanese military during World War II, to keep troops awake. In the 1950s it was a dietary aid and used to fight depression as well as a nonmedical stimulant by college students, truck drivers and athletes.
“I know that it was invented for people in the war, people who drove long distances, I just don’t see any benefit to meth in any way. Someone can educate me but I just don’t know. Weed I do know helps epilepsy, helps with many different things,” she said noting that the very first substance she used was alcohol and marijuana.
It wasn't until 1970 that the U.S. government made methamphetamine illegal for most uses, but, by then, drug abuse was widespread, according to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
“I came to a point where it just a darkness, it was a great darkness that came upon me, and I have the passing of my parents, my brother, it's a darkness that hovered over me. New Beginnings, you could say, gave me life,” she said.
Cruz has been clean since March 1, a reason to be proud.
“I am fairly new but I wanted to be transparent. People are going to see this and it's a little scary, … but I am here to bring hope to people who are living in the darkness,” she said. “I’d like to be a testament to there is life after. You will always be an addict, but, you can have a life that’s beautiful, much more meaningful than if you were in your addiction.”
Looking back at her two decades of use, she said it was the environment that played a big role in her active addiction.
“My environment and then when I did try it, it was euphoric and I was up for days," she said.
While chasing that first high, is how the drug takes hold, for Cruz, she thought she needed it to function.
“It came to a point where I needed to smoke in order to think about what I was going to do in my day. And then when I did smoke, all I was thinking about was just making plans, upon plans, it was a vicious endless cycle of nothingness. I was trying to have energy to do the things I needed to do,” she said.
Methamphetamine changes brain function and destroys the body.
"Thus it is associated with serious health conditions, including memory loss, aggression, psychotic behavior and potential heart and brain damage,” the Foundation for a Drug-Free World said.
Overcoming the addiction is a difficult road as the path to recovery is a lifelong journey.
“But, you’ve got to want it. You think about what you’ve been through in those days of using and what that led you to and that’s important to reflect upon so that you have a reason to continue moving forward, staying clean and being in recovery and helping others to come to that,” Cruz said. “Meth does have a hold on you, but, you can break free from it.”
Getting the help needed
Cruz is working through the programs available through New Beginnings, a Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center substance abuse program.
“It's helped introduce new things that I didn’t know once before to create a new life in recovery. Just different activities to replace habits I was accustomed to before. Also builds a community so I have a community of people who are also in recovery and keep from being influenced,” Cruz said. "I am in recovery and so I am still healing and learning. I hope to continue this path in the women’s home and they are helping me to find housing and just helping me to put my life back together."