The former acting superintendent for the Guam Department of Education said she wasn't aware of an Adequate Education Act lawsuit before handing over the reigns to Superintendent Kenneth Swanson.
The lawsuit alleges that the Guam Department of Education superintendent and Guam Education Board failed to meet the Adequate Education Act by not providing a certified teacher in the classroom of one special needs student and failed to provide a safe and healthy environment for another special needs student, leading to irreparable harm.
“I want to set the record straight. I never received the lawsuit. The paper trail will show that it was sent to the attorney general’s office. It came to GDOE in July after I left,” former acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat told The Guam Daily Post.
In the Guam Education Board’s August meeting, board member Angel Sablan referenced documentation dated June 26 which pertained to the lawsuit as he asked Swanson if Won Pat had passed the information along to him when he took on the role as the department’s head. Swanson said she didn't, but he was aware a situation was brewing.
During the first hearing in the lawsuit before Superior Court Judge Dana Gutierrez on Aug. 25, the same date was noted by attorney Daniel Somerfleck as to when GDOE was notified.
The Guam Daily Post asked why Sablan would have been under the impression Won Pat had knowledge of the lawsuit.
“I don’t know, but I called him personally and he said they found out where it was,” Won Pat said.
She was familiar with complaints the department received involving a special needs student.
“Prior to the suit, during an oversight on Special Education, I heard the complaint about the wheelchair. The next morning, I called Tom in to inquire. He assured me that this time the company measured the child for proper fitting with an allowance for growth. That’s the last I heard," Won Pat said. "As for the mold, I’ve sat in meetings with the school principals but never heard that complaint. The principals report directly to Erika Cruz."
She said her understanding was that it was at the AG’s office for review.
"By the time it came to GDOE, I was gone. I heard when it was forwarded to legal office. That’s all I know,” Won Pat said.
The complaint Won Pat referred to also was mentioned by Maria Gutierrez, school board vice chair, during the same meeting when Sablan posed his question to the superintendent.
During that meeting, Gutierrez said she had pictures of a wheelchair allegedly provided to a student with special needs that was covered in mold.
One of the main allegations in the lawsuit against GDOE involves concerns over mold and the “irreparable harm” caused to a special needs student.
The board on Tuesday held an emergency special meeting to discuss the pending lawsuit with legal counsel. Board members motioned to go into recess. They were set to reconvene at noon Friday.