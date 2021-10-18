Judith Won Pat is resigning as school administrator and chief academic officer at the Guahan Academy Charter School.
Won Pat has been with GACS for three years. On Monday, she spoke with the Guam Daily Post just minutes after the school’s board acknowledged receipt of her resignation letter.
The GACS board has called for an emergency executive meeting for 3 p.m. Oct. 19 to address Won Pat’s resignation. Because the meeting is discussing a personnel matter, it is not open to the public.
“They’re asking me to partake in an exit interview. They’ve also mentioned that all emails under my GACS account will be terminated by then end of business, Tuesday, so I will be communicating by personal email from now on,” said Won Pat, whose last day is Nov. 3.
Won Pat spoke to the Guam Daily Post about her decision to resign.
“The main reason, I suppose, is that I felt that I have earnestly dedicated a lot of my time and effort in my short tenure here for three years to set the school on a course to continue achieving its long-term goals,” Won Pat said.
“I have given this much thought and prayer and it’s apparent to me that it is time for me to move on and to focus on helping with my grandson’s education and the family business and to pursue other endeavors.”
Bittersweet
Won Pat said her decision to leave is bittersweet.
“It didn’t go very well, they were basically all in shock. I tried my best to explain to them and console them,” she said, adding she thanked them for “the opportunity for working with GACS and them working with me to achieve major milestones.”
In three years, the school, with Won Pat at the helm, earned accreditation, received much-needed materials and supplies for the school, and developed a frugal spending plan for COVID-19 relief funds.
“I just wanted to highlight some things for the teachers and board to know how much has been accomplished with them,” Won Pat said. “ I just want to thank everybody, of course, for their commitment to the school and thank them for this opportunity to work with such committed and dedicated staff,” Won Pat said.
Transition
The former legislative speaker said she harbors “no hard feelings whatsoever” with the school.
“I just think it’s time to move on,” she said, noting that school administrators are in place.
“I offered of course to transition them through until I leave,” Won Pat said.
The GACS Board has decided to appoint its Dean of Secondary education, Linda Hernandez Avilla as school principal and is in the process of hiring an assistant principal.
“Therefore, she will be at the helm until such time that an assistant principal comes in and until the new CAO comes in,” Won Pat said.