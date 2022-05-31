The scenic natural pools of Inalåhan, along with the Dededo pool, should be open for swimmers this summer.
"In about 10 days the work at the pool will be done. That's what the contractor told me," an excited Mayor Anthony P. Chargualaf said on Wednesday. He said his office will be working with the Department of Parks and Recreation on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the community to celebrate the reopening of the natural tidal pools in the southern village.
DPR Director Roque Alcantara confirmed the work seems to be going smoothly and contractors will be done in the next couple weeks.
“Hopefully, everything turns out right. We’re almost done,” he said. “The riprap walls were falling into the water and (parts of the pool) were unsecured so we did some reinforcement on it.”
Triple K Construction Co. was awarded the $297,000 contract to repair and renovate the Inalåhan Pool. The company was give a notice to proceed in December 2021.
Some 564 feet of riprap walls surrounding the large and small natural pools, collectively called the Inalåhan Pool, needed to be reinforced, among other things. The foundation of the diving board platform also needed to be repaired.
Chargualaf also noted that safety hazards in the large pool will also be removed. Plans included reinforcing the pool walls and reconstructing the crosswalk bridge over the water.
Up north
Work at the Dededo pool was awarded to JJ Global. And that has a “drop dead date of July 30 for completion of the pool to get it working,” Alcantara said.
JJ Global was awarded the renovation work at the pool. The work was supposed to be completed in 90 days, which was about April 19.
Alcantara said there were some delays in various items needed to do the work.
“Silica sand that was the only material they were still waiting for … but it’s already on island,” he said, adding he’s got his fingers crossed in the hopes that no other issues will pop up.
There also was a leak in the pool, which he said a different contractor is fixing. The too should be done in the coming weeks.
Alcantara, who joined DPR in July 2020, inherited the problem-ridden pools of both Dededo and Hagåtña.
After a number of concerns that led to the temporary closure then short reopening of the Northern pool, it was shut down in February 2020. The Department of Public Health and Social Services deemed the Dededo swimming pool an "imminent health hazard" after inspectors with the Division of Environmental Health conducted an inspection on Monday and recommended the pool's closure until nearly two dozen issues are addressed.
According to the inspection results, the combined chlorine levels were above the required limit and the water in the deep end of the pool was still cloudy and green. The contractor told Public Health officials that an automated chemical controller that helps facilitate monitoring of disinfection and pH feed equipment had been inoperable for several years.
Hagåtña
While those two pools are expected to open this summer, work at the Hagåtña pool is going to take a little longer.
Officials had gone back and forth on the viability of the public pool in central Guam, which is used by many local swim teams for training and competition, by various organizations for health and fitness classes, diving courses and even water polo fun.
There were discussions of permanently closing that pool and building a new one, possibly somewhere close by.
Alcantara said the final decision was to fix the existing pool and an engineering firm has been hired to “resurrect it and get it working.”
The contract work for engineering is being handled by the Department of Public Works, he said.