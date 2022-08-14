Work starts for UOG's Student Government

The work begins for the newly sworn-in members of the University of Guam’s 61st Student Government Association, after taking oath on Saturday at the Westin Resort Guam.
Cheering on the now 16 officers of the council were local government officials, UOG personnel, families, friends and peers as they filled the Somnak Ballroom during the inauguration ceremony.
UOG SGA president Kyona Rivera, 20, told The Guam Daily Post some of her initial plans as she takes office.
“Definitely what I look forward to doing in the next term is do a lot of student concerns, and voice that out to our faculty and staff and our administrators and bring better awareness to everyone on campus and hope to resolve all the issues that we have,” said Rivera, from Tamuning. “From there, I can work with my fellow student leaders to find ways to better serve our students.”
The incoming junior shared that she’s been serving on the university's student government body since her freshman year. She started as a senator then was voted to the vice president seat and is now president.
Being a college student isn’t easy, so why serve, while being challenged with assignments and tight deadlines?
“It’s really just helping everybody out because we all need each other to get through these tough times so I just want to step up and be that voice for students,” Rivera said.
Christian Gyles Ramos, 20, of Mangilao, was elected to be the UOG SGA vice president.
“My main plan is to actually always hold these fun events for students. I think I want to look outside the box so where can we use these funds to do donation drives, help the Zero Down communities, just to name a few,” said Ramos, who’s also serving his third term. “That's the audience I want to target, hopefully, during my term as vice president. This is actually my third year so I joined my freshmen year and it led me to keep applying and campaigning and get elected because I really enjoy it. I really love serving the students, serving the faculty and staff, bringing what I feel passionate about into the Triton community. I'm really looking forward to our term to see what we can bring to the students and the Triton community.”
Meanwhile, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who was in attendance with Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, congratulated the UOG SGA in her remarks. She mentioned a recent appeal to the university's president to evolve its courses.
“Thank you for the opportunity and invitation to come here to celebrate with you," Leon Guerrero said. "I went around and said 'hi' to your parents and I am sure they are just as excited and proud of the accomplishments of their children. I just want to say I think we are living in a world of great opportunities. I really believe our future in Guam is very bright. I am so amazed by all the work the (UOG) is doing. … The university has been in existence for 70 years and it opened its doors, opened its heart, soul, minds and to the people of Guam and I say that because student government is part of that advancement, openness, the entity that will be very strong in its voice to make things better. I thought about law school the other day. I challenged UOG President Thomas Krise to start thinking about a school of medicine."
The governor challenged the student body council to do out-of-the-box thinking this upcoming term.
“Our imagination is wide, and we need to think about the future and we need to think very imaginative, very innovative, very creative because that’s how we advance and that's how we progress and that's how we become a better community and a better island,” Leon Guerrero said. “You leaders in student government are just a critical component of that. I look to you to represent the voices of the students, I look to you to be very strong risk takers, I look to you not accept 'no' as an answer. I look to you to say, 'Yes we can. Yes, we are going to open a school of law, and yes, we are going to open a school of medicine because if we don’t it’ll never happen. At least at a minimum, we try.'”
Sen. Amanda Shelton presented certificates to the body on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.
This comes a few days into UOG’s 2022 fanuchånan semester, which started on Wednesday, Aug. 10.