The island remembered the September 11 attacks at Two Lovers Point on Monday morning.
The Rotary Club of Northern Guam held a wreath laying ceremony to honor the memory of those who lost their lives 22 years ago in the September 11, 2001 attacks.
In his welcoming remarks, Rotary Club President Joey Lopez recognized how far the ceremony has come from being attended by 12 people to now hosting many of the island's leaders including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, senators, and mayors.
Additionally, first responders from the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department along with personnel from United Airlines were also in attendance to see a redesigned memorial where several wreaths would later be laid to remember those who died.
Prior to the wreath laying however, Leon Guerrero in her speech asked the crowd to take a moment of silence before discussing how the world altering events of 9/11 ultimately showed how people can come together.
"Though our nation was tested and fear clouded over us, we have proven once again that we hold the ability to come together to accept our neighbors with open arms, seek and give comfort to one another during times of trouble grief, and most especially love against hate," Leon Guerrero said before asking the audience to "remember the significance of peace" to all.
Following Leon Guerrero, the keynote speaker Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman recalled going into work at Virginia Beach, where the base he was assigned to was locked down, and prepared for a possible air combat mission over New York City.
"I was alone in my single seat aircraft knowing that if something happened, I must be willing to shoot down a commercial airliner to protect the United States of America. That was a difficult thing to wrap my head around," Huffman said while adding the sun setting on that day was "ingrained in his memory forever."
"On this Patriot Day, we are all reminded of how we are connected and that our diverse peoples are the thread that weaves this country together." He added "as we navigate the current wave of change of the political environment and look towards all Americans, all are equal, so that our future generations can be free from oppression and terrorists." Huffman concluded by extending thanks to all first responders for their work.