The Federated States of Micronesia Department of Health and Social Affairs reported on Sunday 204 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Yap.
Two people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Yap, according to the COVID-19 situation report.
Kosrae, Pohnpei and Chuuk reported zero community transmission of COVID-19.
FSM has recorded a total of 8,549 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, 2021, of which 1,008 were recorded in Kosrae. Another 5,643 cases were recorded in Pohnpei, plus 77 in Chuuk and 1,821 in Yap.
As of Sept. 4, 27 deaths have occurred in the FSM as a result of COVID-19, including three in Kosrae, 23 in Pohnpei, and one in Yap.
The FSM Department of Health notes that 81% of residents 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated, while 66% of residents 45 years old and older have had a booster shot.
Residents in the FSM with underlying health conditions and the elderly are encouraged to get tested. Anyone with flu-like symptoms should seek treatment immediately, the Office of the FSM President advised.