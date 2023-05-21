The Department of Youth Affairs is asking for about a $2 million increase in its budget, largely to help keep up with staffing costs and pay raises in the upcoming fiscal year.
Youth Affairs got $4.6 million for the current fiscal year. It's asking for about $6.6 for fiscal 2024.
According to Director Melanie Brennan, the increase is tied to the 22% general pay raise that took effect this year, but also factors in hazardous pay and overtime. Staff shortages at the youth agency have bumped up overtime costs, Brennan said.
“Over the last few years, beginning with COVID, we've had a lot of staff leave for various reasons. Some have gone ill and others just decided to retire after COVID. … Just since January of this year, eight employees just either retired or resigned for various reasons and what we've had to do, because of staff shortages, we've had to use buffers — overtime. Usually if you look at our trends, our overtime is not as high.”
This year’s exodus was unusual for Youth Affairs, which hasn’t seen the same turnover as other law enforcement agencies, Brennan said. Add the 25% differential pay that juvenile corrections officers received in recent years, and costs have been driven up.
The agency has recruited eight new employees to fill shortages, but still has about 17 vacant positions, including five youth service workers, who are juvenile corrections officers, six youth service worker assistants and a social worker position.
Recruitment of youth service workers has been difficult, with recruits often declining after going through the selection process. The director said it may be due to applicants being confused by the position title.
“They're not understanding that it is really juvenile corrections, and that they are in a facility where youth are held by court order," she said.
The agency has a total of 68 staff, Brennan said.
“When you really break that down to the law enforcement officers per shift, it really only equates to eight per shift. And again, when you talk about the different dormitories, status offenders versus delinquent offenders, separating females, for males separating out the older offenders versus the youthful offenders — it really is difficult to provide the supervision that is required for best outcomes,” Brennan said.
The Youth Correctional Facility in Mangilao has seen a steep decline in population. The facility has 101 beds, but only regular houses between 20 and 30 youths. Prior to juvenile criminal justice reform in recent years, the facility regularly housed 80 to 100 youths.
Brennan said she believes that population could be even smaller if Guam was able to provide better services. About half of the youths in the correctional facility are Child Welfare or Child Protective Services cases and many who end up there are “throwaway kids” who have not been successfully managed in the community.
She said Youth Affairs is not just a correctional agency, but is meant to promote positive youth development.