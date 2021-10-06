Island youths took over the public hearing on Bill 163-36, which would designate Guam public high schools as sites for students to apply for a Guam I.D.
Those who testified on Tuesday were generally in favor of the bill but also came with questions.
First to testify in support was the Island Board of Governing Students Chairwoman Sophia Nochefranca who wanted more information regarding the Guam Department of Education employee who, according to the bill, would pick up the Guam ID.
“If personnel of the GDOE, are employed for these processes, will offices or areas of the school be designated to these workers and the overall sites for Guam IDs outside of (Department of Revenue and Taxation),” she asked.
“It is not specified who is employed for handling these confidential documents, which are essential to a citizen's future and security.”
George Washington High school student Kayla Trinidad, who also is a member of the student organization, had similar questions.
“Is this person certified to handle such sensitive information and are they provided the equipment to do such a job,” Trinidad said.
Nochefranca also raised concerns on the possibility of identity theft.
“Students will have the responsibility of bringing their important legal documents, (carrying them) among the student population,” she said.
It also raises the question of who would be held responsible: “Will the school or student population, or just the student take accountability for these risks and issues, if the situation occurs.”
Although senators did not have the answers to the questions, the bill’s author Sen. James Moylan assured the teens that the details of the process would be put together by GDOE and DRT.
“What I can say is really your points will be answered when this agreement comes forth within 60 days of the bill's passage with Department of Education and Department of Revenue and Taxation before any of this starts, but they have at least a couple of months to put it together and your instructors are excited for this to happen because they really want their students to have their diploma and have their Guam ID,” Moylan said.
Parent responsibility
IBOGS Vice Chairwoman Grace Dela Cruz wanted to know what the process would mean for parents.
“Since the bill states that parents will be relieved of advising their children, does that mean that they can just sign off on the application or would they have to still be present during the submission or any of the following steps even if it was at the school grounds,” Dela Cruz questioned.
She also wanted to know if the Real ID option available at DRT would be available at the GDOE designated sites.
“I was wondering if that will still apply, even if we give it to schools to take care of it because I know the process is longer and there's a lot of additional costs that go along with that. So if that option is still available, I just wanted to double-check on it,” Dela Cruz said.
The bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Telena Nelson welcomed the input from the students who took the time to perform their civic duty.
“You know … it's a huge encouragement for us adults to see the youth really engaging in a lot of the things that we are doing today, you know, it takes an enormous amount of courage and also an enormous amount of preparation. So I really appreciate your testimonies. They added a different perspective and I'm sure senators more than appreciate your testimonies as well,” Nelson said.