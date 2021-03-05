Aaron Viernes Magabilin, of Barrigada, died Feb. 22 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 6 at San Agustin's Funeral Home on Adrian Sanchez Street in Harmon. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. A private cremation service will take place at a later date.

Tags

Load entries