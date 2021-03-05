Aaron Viernes Magabilin, of Barrigada, died Feb. 22 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 6 at San Agustin's Funeral Home on Adrian Sanchez Street in Harmon. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. A private cremation service will take place at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'A devastated system'
- 6 businesses cited for breaking COVID-19 protocols
- Complaint: Pair caught with drugs briefly escape police custody
- 2 arrested after police find drugs, money, guns
- Feds seize over 18 pounds of meth in mail searches
- Spanish navy training ship arrives at Naval Base Guam
- Rent relief opens March 3; Tenants can pre-apply
- Reduced-hour workers can now file PUA claims
- Senator asks Judiciary about allegations against his son
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting young girl
Images
Videos
For the past couple of months, as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained in the single digits, more people are venturing out, m… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
Some of us were fortunate enough to be able to attend the ceremonial welcome of the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián De Elcano. The s… Read more
- By Steve Haderlie
I am writing to suggest that the government of Guam use some of the forthcoming federal coronavirus aid money to immediately fund the 2020 tax… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In