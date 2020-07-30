Abelardo "Onyot" H. Diong Jr., of Barrigada, died on July 22 at the age of 61. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium.

