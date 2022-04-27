Adan Palad Velasco, of Dededo, died April 19 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
