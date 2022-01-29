Adela Espinosa Estaura, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Jan. 16 at the age of 94. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

