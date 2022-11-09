Adelaida “Del"/"Deli” De Leon Jose, of Dededo, died Nov. 1 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 8, 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Vanessa Wills
