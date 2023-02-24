Adelina “Addy” Benavente Certeza Santos, of Dededo, died Feb. 21 at the age of 74. Mass is being held at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 with Rosary after in the upper level, and at 6 p.m. from Feb. 26-March 1 with Rosary after in the lower level at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9–10:30 a.m. March 8 at Sta. Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

