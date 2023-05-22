Adolfo “Delfin” Triviño Flores of Yigo, passed away April 30 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.- noon May 27 on the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Memorial Mass will be offered at noon followed by Interment of his ashes at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

