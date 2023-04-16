Ador Santos Ronquillo, of Mangilao, passed away April 8 at the age of 88. Nightly Rosaries will be said at 7: 30 p.m. via Zoom until May 5. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:20 p.m. May 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church, Upper Level, Dededo. Interment services to follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries