Adoracion Flores Lacatan “Nanay Doring”, of Dededo, died August 16 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. September 10 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Funeral discourse will be held at 2 p.m. September 17 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Barrigada.

