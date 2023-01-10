Adrian Cristobal Camacho, Martinez-Matanane-Camacho clans, son of Ignacio "Ike" Matanane Camacho and stepmother Bernie San Nicolas Camacho, of Tamuning, died at the age of 50. Rosary is said daily at 5:30 p.m., with 6 p.m. Mass from Jan. 10-16, except Jan. 14, which is when rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Mass. Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'All on me': Drug dealer admits guilt to feds
- GFD: Woman overturns car, has minor injuries
- Shooting suspect turns himself in
- Complaint: Hågat shooting suspect 'happy' victim died
- Kmart reopens after system glitch
- Moylan announces initial hire
- 'I want to see how far I'll go'
- More suspected in DOC assault
- Complaint: Hågat shooting suspect 'was happy' victim died
- Man faces 19 years for family violence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Dr. B Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
My dear Aley, your New Year’s email came with wonderful updates regarding your first semester at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. You … Read moreA letter to a young Palauan
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In