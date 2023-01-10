Adrian Cristobal Camacho, Martinez-Matanane-Camacho clans, son of Ignacio "Ike" Matanane Camacho and stepmother Bernie San Nicolas Camacho, of Tamuning, died at the age of 50. Rosary is said daily at 5:30 p.m., with 6 p.m. Mass from Jan. 10-16, except Jan. 14, which is when rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Mass. Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries