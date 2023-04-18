Adrian “Donald” Donald Jesus Sumbill, of Asan, passed away April 15 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 5 p.m. with Rosary following on Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. with 10 a.m. Rosary on Sunday, ending on April 23 at Niño Perdido Church, Asan. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. May 3 at Niño Perdido Church, Asan. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by Interment services at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

