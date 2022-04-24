Adriano Baza Pangelinan

Adriano Baza Pangelinan, of Mangilao, formerly of Yona, died April 21 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. April 28 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

