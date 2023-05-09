Aevyn James Azicate Cruz, of Dededo, passed away April 30 at 6 weeks old. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. May 11 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Anthony Church, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

