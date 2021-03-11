Africa “Nanay” Santos Diocton, of Yigo, died on March 4 at the age of 97. Last respects will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on March 19 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. on March 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

