Africa “Nanay” Santos Diocton, of Yigo, died on March 4 at the age of 97. Last respects will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on March 19 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. on March 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Police continue to investigate the horrific crash in Dededo that killed one person and sent another to the hospital. We send our condolences t… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
In the summer of 2018, my daughter, Athena, had a wonderful experience serving as an intern in then-Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's Washing… Read more
- Dr. Samuel Friedman
I read with a certain dismay the article in the March 8 Post about the state of medical care on Guam. Dismay because every conscious human on … Read more
