Agie Flores-Borja Santos, of Talo'fo'fo', and resident of San Diego, California, died Feb. 1 at the age of 81. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 11 at Santa Rita Catholic Church, Churchward Street, San Diego. Burial will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, Bonita Road, Bonita, California. Celebration will be held that afternoon at the Marina Village, dockside room on Quivira Way, San Diego.

