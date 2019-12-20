Agnes Cruz Rivera died Dec. 18 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 5:30 p.m. Mass, 6:30 p.m. rosary on Dec. 21; 10 a.m. Mass, 11 a.m. rosary on Dec. 22; 6 p.m. Mass, 6:30 p.m. rosary on Dec. 23; 5:30 p.m. Mass, 6:45 p.m. rosary on Dec. 24; 10 a.m. Mass, 11 a.m. rosary on Dec. 25; 6:30 p.m. rosary on Dec. 26. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Barrigada church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

