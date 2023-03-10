Agnes Elizabeth Matanane, of Ordot, died March 3 in Hawaii at the age of 64. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
Agnes Elizabeth Matanane
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Barrigada family of 7 loses home to blaze
- Moylan: Dissolve DoDEA schools
- 2 men charged with reckless driving, DWI
- Attorneys argue over replacing Jerry Kitchen crash case judge
- Diamond Princess docks on Guam
- Man to spend 8 years in prison for 2018 rape
- Couple faces new conspiracy charges in jury tampering case
- Aide suspected of abusing high school student
- Officials ban roadside parking for parents of Untalan students
- Woman pleads guilty to beating, tying up minors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
To hear progressives tell it, attacks on free speech come almost exclusively from right-wing book burners eager to control the contents of pub… Read moreProgressives have First Amendment problem
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
Catching up on recent current events has gotten me frustrated and overwhelmed. Another mass shooting in the country, another pedestrian killed… Read moreReimagining Guam
- Eva Cruz
I never really learned about Fuha in school until I went to the University of Guam, but I do remember my favorite drawing from the shiny brown… Read moreLasso' Fuha
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In