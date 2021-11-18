Agnes Quichocho Iriarte, of Yona, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

