Agripina “Pining” Orot, of Yigo, died on Nov. 24 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention will be livestreamed via Our Lady of Lourdes Church Facebook page as follows: 6 a.m. Monday to Friday; 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3M in tax refund checks to be mailed
- Former homeless man who found success in real estate gives away 2,500 meals
- Guam son dies after shooting in Nevada
- 30K COVID-19 tests could lend to a blueprint for something more
- Former Team Guam swimmer Claudia Clement Lamparzyk lived by example, dead at 42
- Businesses investigated for alleged pandemic aid fraud
- Recently released from prison, man arrested in crowbar attack
- $3M in refund checks processed
- Man who shot at dog: I didn’t mean to hurt it
- TakeCare denies COVID-19 patient; wife seeks reversal
Images
Videos
The Guam Visitors Bureau has cautioned advocates of the recreational cannabis industry that Guam's image as a family-friendly destination need… Read more
Mending Hearts, Inspiring Minds
- By Marie Virata Halloran
In 2012 I met the new principal of Father Duenas Memorial School, Father Jeffrey San Nicolas. The late Mr. Tony Thompson and Father Jeff expre… Read more
- By Bruce Best
Alii, mogethin, mmi eguach, raninim, kaselahlia and Hafa Adai to all, Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In