Agripina “Pining” Orot, of Yigo, died on Nov. 24 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention will be livestreamed via Our Lady of Lourdes Church Facebook page as follows: 6 a.m. Monday to Friday; 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

