Agueda "Aguet" Blas San Agustin Torres, familian Tugon, formerly of Sinajana and most recently of Yigo, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 84. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

